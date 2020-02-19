BidaskClub Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $289.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

