BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 1,276,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,216. The firm has a market cap of $778.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

