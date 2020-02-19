BidaskClub Upgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CWCO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

