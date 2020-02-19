BidaskClub Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

