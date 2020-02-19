Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.28.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

