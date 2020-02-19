Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $193.96 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00109282 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinone, Bit-Z and Crex24. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $193.96 million and $31.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00663878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000722 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Exrates, BitBay, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, DSX, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Coinone, Bitfinex, Crex24, Graviex, Zebpay, Sistemkoin, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Bitlish, CEX.IO, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Braziliex, Bitinka, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Korbit, C2CX, Koineks, TDAX, BitMarket, Bittrex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.