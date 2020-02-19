Bitcoin Interest Trading 45.4% Higher This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $515,278.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00649586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00107423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00118490 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

