Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $12,980.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

Bitsdaq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

