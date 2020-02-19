Blockport Price Tops $0.0377 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $13,252.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

