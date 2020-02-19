Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -1.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Blow & Drive Interlock stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,329. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

