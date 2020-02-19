Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Announces Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Blucora updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.52-1.64 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.64 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 46,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. Blucora has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.