Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.54 million.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,945. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

