Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.90

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 125245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSR shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $148.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

