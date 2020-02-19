BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 3,207,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,949. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

