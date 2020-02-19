BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00006492 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $625,979.00 and $72,155.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043200 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,228.09 or 1.00699786 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,868 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

