Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

