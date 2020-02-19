Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
