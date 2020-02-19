botXcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $97.08 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

