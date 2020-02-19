Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCLI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,387. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

