Brendan Kennedy Sells 100,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilray alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 2,248,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,722. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.