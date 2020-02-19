Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.03-0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 157,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.