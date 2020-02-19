Bristol-Myers Squibb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 94,681 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the average volume of 10,811 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $675,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

