Brokerages Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,096. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

