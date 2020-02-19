Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,857,000 after buying an additional 3,153,814 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,030,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451,865 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 588,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,822. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

