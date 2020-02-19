Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post $433.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.01 million to $445.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $360.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.