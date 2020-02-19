Brokerages Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Watford’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.89. Watford posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter.

WTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In related news, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Insiders have bought a total of 11,735 shares of company stock worth $271,100 over the last 90 days. 16.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Watford by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watford by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watford by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watford stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 188,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Watford has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

