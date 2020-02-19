Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,436 shares of company stock worth $1,140,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,143.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 126,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 121,030 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 90,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $100.47 on Friday. AMETEK has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

