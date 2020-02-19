Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.74. AON posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.27. The company had a trading volume of 760,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,343. AON has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $235.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

