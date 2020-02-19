Brokerages Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Inogen reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Several analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

INGN stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

