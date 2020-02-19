Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $4.25. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $3.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. 267,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $2,430,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,960. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

