Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $100.67

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,537,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

