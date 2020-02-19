Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $98.39

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 56,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,727. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.