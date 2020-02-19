Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $101.33

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

