Brokerages Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price at $246.85

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, forty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.85.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.25. Facebook has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,138 shares of company stock worth $16,420,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Facebook by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 233,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Facebook by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 764,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $156,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,738 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 187,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 54,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

