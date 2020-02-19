Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:FLR opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 153,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 115,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

