Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $16.90

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several analysts recently commented on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 331,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,140. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

