Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Target Price at $24.27

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.