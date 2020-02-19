Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $98.83

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. 33,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.50. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at $605,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Raymond James by 11.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 10.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.