Brokerages Set SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Target Price at €8.57

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.57 ($9.97).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €6.60 ($7.67). 69,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €5.76 ($6.70) and a 52-week high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

