Brokerages Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Target Price at GBX 106.17

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.17 ($1.40).

TALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Talktalk Telecom Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 107 ($1.41) to GBX 101 ($1.33) in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 116.70 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.65. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In other news, insider Tristia Harrison purchased 171,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

