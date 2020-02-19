Brokerages Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $22.75

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.