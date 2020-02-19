Brokerages Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $22.75

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th.
In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WVE stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $48.64.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
