Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFB) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $70.80, approximately 679,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.1743 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.