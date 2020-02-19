BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news impact score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BTGOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

