BTC Lite 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 56.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $28,503.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

