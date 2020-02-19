Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 17.5%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 258,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 586,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

