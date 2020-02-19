Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

