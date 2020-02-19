Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

