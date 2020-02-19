Burst Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,545.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Coinroom and Bittrex. Burst has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $50,545.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,082,923,149 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, C-CEX, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

