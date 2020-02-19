Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $93.83 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Poloniex, Binance and HitBTC. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $93.83 million and approximately $36,605.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00845815 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Coindeal, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.