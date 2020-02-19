Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 362,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 191,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 175,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 515,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

